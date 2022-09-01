8,130 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Acquired by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $197.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.71.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

