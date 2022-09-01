888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 532.29 ($6.43).

Several analysts recently issued reports on 888 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 296 ($3.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of LON:888 opened at GBX 119.10 ($1.44) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of £531.58 million and a PE ratio of 1,705.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 151.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 184.53. 888 has a 12-month low of GBX 118.50 ($1.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 494 ($5.97).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

