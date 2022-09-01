908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Gap Down to $20.15

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.15, but opened at $19.39. 908 Devices shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 1,633 shares trading hands.

908 Devices Stock Down 8.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $580.94 million, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 9,200 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $138,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,350,648.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Michael S. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $90,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $138,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,350,648.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 170,926 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,266 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in 908 Devices by 20.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 102,296 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in 908 Devices by 88.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 253.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 98,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

