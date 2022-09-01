980 Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,989,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 946.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,266,000 after buying an additional 911,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NexWave Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded down $8.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.18. 35,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,189. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.32 and a 200 day moving average of $257.94. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $171.30 and a 12-month high of $317.00.

