ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut shares of ABB from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of ABB from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.03.
ABB Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of ABB stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09.
ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
