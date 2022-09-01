Abbot Financial Management Inc. Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.4% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 6,546.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 65.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.96.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $3.62 on Thursday, reaching $255.90. The stock had a trading volume of 75,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,884. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.40.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

