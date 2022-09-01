Abbot Financial Management Inc. Purchases 89 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VHT stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,414. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.43. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.