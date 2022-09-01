Abbot Financial Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.5% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 94.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,719,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $14.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,890,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,550,156. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

