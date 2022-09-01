abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.62

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 1020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

abrdn Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 5.86.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

