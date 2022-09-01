Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 13,344 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $10,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average is $58.41. The firm has a market cap of $594.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $78.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.26%. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $235,897.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,333.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

