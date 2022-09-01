Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $14.52 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,486,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS opened at $156.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.44. The stock has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.