Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Cap Tops $2.26 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,875.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,563.90 or 0.07868489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00029010 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00161359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00287129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.33 or 0.00766412 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.67 or 0.00581973 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001148 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.