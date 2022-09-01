Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,840 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 27,485 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 30,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $4.93 on Thursday, reaching $368.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.05. The company has a market capitalization of $172.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

