Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Boosted by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Adobe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,157,000 after acquiring an additional 126,810 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Adobe by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $10.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $363.41. 82,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,392. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $399.72 and a 200 day moving average of $416.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

