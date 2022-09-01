Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Short Interest Update

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Merger Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPI. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Advanced Merger Partners by 439.6% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Merger Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Advanced Merger Partners by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 438,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Advanced Merger Partners by 1,103.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 613,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 562,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in Advanced Merger Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Merger Partners Stock Performance

Shares of AMPI remained flat at $9.81 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,321. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Advanced Merger Partners has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.01.

About Advanced Merger Partners

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

