AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE:ACM traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.73. The stock had a trading volume of 546,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.31.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AECOM to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AECOM by 1,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Recommended Stories

