Affirm (AFRM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM):

8/30/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $45.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $27.00.

7/10/2022 – Affirm is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Affirm Stock Performance

NASDAQ AFRM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.16. 9,999,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,509,808. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 3.67.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 52.43%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 36,448 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Affirm by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,043,000 after purchasing an additional 271,420 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

