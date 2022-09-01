Afton Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Afton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. ProPetro comprises about 0.9% of Afton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,269,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,743,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,492,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 268,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PUMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on ProPetro to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on ProPetro to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Insider Activity at ProPetro

ProPetro Price Performance

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $296,049.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,412.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,060.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $296,049.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,412.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,267 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProPetro stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.63. 47,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,298. The firm has a market cap of $900.49 million, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 2.44. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.55). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

