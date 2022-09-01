Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.06-$5.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.51 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.38-$1.40 EPS.

Shares of A traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.93. 1,282,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,142. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.31.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

