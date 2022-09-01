Aidos Kuneen Achieves Market Cap of $3.74 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $215,202.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com.

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

