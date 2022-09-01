Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,619 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,865,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $252.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.96. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.