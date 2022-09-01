Akoin (AKN) Price Hits $0.0098 on Exchanges

Akoin (AKN) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, Akoin has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Akoin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $13,000.00 worth of Akoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akoin coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Akoin

Akoin’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,798,478 coins. Akoin’s official website is www.akoin.io. Akoin’s official message board is medium.com/akoinofficial. Akoin’s official Twitter account is @AkoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Akoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Akoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by a marketplace of tools and services for entrepreneurs, business owners, and social activists as they connect and engage across the rising economies of Africa and beyond. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

