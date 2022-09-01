Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy Sells 3,900 Shares

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $17,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Akoustis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 170.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 1,047.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.