Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.35

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.35 and traded as high as C$18.56. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$18.32, with a volume of 1,191,278 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bankshares cut Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.35.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.38, for a total transaction of C$73,495.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$579,051.40.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

