Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

NASDAQ:AHPI opened at $1.86 on Monday. Allied Healthcare Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of -3.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

