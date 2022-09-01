Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Gap Down to $35.02

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.02, but opened at $33.50. Allied Motion Technologies shares last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 31 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $28.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Allied Motion Technologies Dividend Announcement

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.31%.

Institutional Trading of Allied Motion Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,691,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 135,606 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 61,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 48,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.