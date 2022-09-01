Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Market Capitalization Reaches $33.26 Million

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $33.26 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00006321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,747.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00133484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00033357 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00087115 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,640,784 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Quark Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Quark Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

