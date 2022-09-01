Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 8.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $20.30 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $36.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

