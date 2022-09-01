Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Announces Earnings Results

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Ambarella updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ambarella Stock Down 19.7 %

Ambarella stock opened at $67.88 on Thursday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.28 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average is $86.97.

A number of analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $46,654.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $55,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,335.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $46,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,351.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,297 shares of company stock worth $688,055 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 56,927 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after acquiring an additional 626,893 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,050,000 after acquiring an additional 39,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,084,000 after buying an additional 56,106 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

