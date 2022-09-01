Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Amcor from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CLSA assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Amcor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR remained flat at $12.01 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,672,567. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $2,518,958.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $2,518,958.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,270,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,562. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

