Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Short Interest Down 13.1% in August

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,920,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the July 31st total of 39,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Amcor Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE AMCR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.00. 6,935,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,656,299. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

AMCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. CLSA started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $2,518,958.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amcor news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $2,518,958.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,270,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,562. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Amcor by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Amcor by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

