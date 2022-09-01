American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AEL traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $37.58. 14,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,383. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average is $38.18.

Insider Activity at American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 35,403 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

