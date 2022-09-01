American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,039,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,596,864 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of American Tower worth $8,802,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

Shares of AMT traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $255.38. The stock had a trading volume of 48,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,993. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.31. The firm has a market cap of $118.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

