AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Short Interest Update

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 986,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter worth $794,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 107.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 88,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 45,954 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AMETEK by 46.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AMETEK by 186.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 171,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 111,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 229,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMETEK Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on AME. KeyCorp dropped their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

AME stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,238. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.72%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.