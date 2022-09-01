Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.33. The stock had a trading volume of 47,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,155. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market cap of $130.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.