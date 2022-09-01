Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Increased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,538 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $25,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 193,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,010,000 after buying an additional 140,389 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 445,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,649,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 53,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $151.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.49. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

