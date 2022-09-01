Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 1st (AI, ALO, ALV, ANAB, ANCTF, AT1, BFS, BHC, BP.B, CARR)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, September 1st:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $14.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $16.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $25.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €267.00 ($272.45) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $35.00 to $30.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$69.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$73.00.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €6.20 ($6.33) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €3.70 ($3.78) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €4.10 ($4.18) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €3.00 ($3.06) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $56.00 to $50.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.50 to $8.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 530 ($6.40) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $7.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $406.00 to $350.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $345.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $610.00 to $585.00.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $61.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €55.00 ($56.12) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €43.00 ($43.88) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €18.50 ($18.88) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €17.50 ($17.86) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $200.00 to $190.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $204.00 to $205.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $159.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $154.00 to $156.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $187.00 to $170.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $158.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $172.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $140.00 to $130.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €31.00 ($31.63) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €140.40 ($143.27) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $7.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $22.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.50 to $2.25. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €58.00 ($59.18) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target trimmed by Cormark to C$46.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$39.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $268.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$41.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$43.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$43.00 to C$39.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$51.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $300.00 to $360.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $300.00 to $360.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $350.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $350.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $430.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $500.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $438.00 to $360.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $450.00 to $445.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $105.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €289.00 ($294.90) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $29.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $200.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $210.00 to $180.00.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 300 ($3.62). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $165.00 to $145.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $152.00 to $117.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $85.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price cut by Wolfe Research from $108.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $150.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $140.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $80.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $140.00 to $115.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $50.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $59.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $50.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $39.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $39.00 to $42.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $30.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $36.00 to $38.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $44.00 to $47.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $44.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $80.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $70.00 to $67.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,400 ($77.33) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €250.00 ($255.10) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €169.00 ($172.45) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $33.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $40.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €107.00 ($109.18) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) was given a €8.50 ($8.67) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$15.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $48.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $63.00 to $53.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $74.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $83.00 to $75.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $79.00 to $61.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $105.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $110.00 to $93.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €14.20 ($14.49) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $0.70 to $1.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $0.70 to $1.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $168.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $182.00 to $155.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $200.00 to $185.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $220.00 to $185.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $222.00 to $205.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $268.00 to $242.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $245.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $200.00 to $185.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $205.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $240.00 to $215.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $267.00 to $250.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $217.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

