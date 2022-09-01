Analysts Set Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Target Price at $25.22

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 1.63. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.24). Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $283.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,173,000 after purchasing an additional 692,493 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,622,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 82,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 58,909 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 373,738 shares in the last quarter. 22.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

(Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.