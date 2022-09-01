Analysts Set SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) PT at $60.51

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE SLG opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.47. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $43.66 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 102,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

