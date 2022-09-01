Analysts Set Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT at $24.17

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Udemy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $25,132.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 278,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,488.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $25,132.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 278,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,488.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $58,632.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,219,334 shares in the company, valued at $18,058,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,387 shares of company stock valued at $168,641 in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Udemy Stock Up 0.1 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Udemy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Udemy in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Udemy in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDMY opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50. Udemy has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $32.62. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -14.86.

About Udemy

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.