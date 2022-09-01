Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KRTX):

8/15/2022 – Karuna Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $160.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Karuna Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $280.00.

8/12/2022 – Karuna Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $292.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Karuna Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $200.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Karuna Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $186.00 to $264.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Karuna Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $170.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Karuna Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $228.00 to $278.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Karuna Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $276.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Karuna Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $261.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Karuna Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

KRTX stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,799. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.63. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $278.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.78.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $554,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $554,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James Healy bought 47,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,878,482.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000,218 shares in the company, valued at $246,106,822.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock worth $12,282,635. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 21,575 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $15,536,000. Finally, ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $381,586,000.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

