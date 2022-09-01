Analyzing CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) & QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH – Get Rating) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CardioGenics and QuinStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 N/A QuinStreet 0 1 2 0 2.67

QuinStreet has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.41%.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A QuinStreet $582.10 million 1.10 -$5.25 million ($0.09) -133.43

This table compares CardioGenics and QuinStreet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CardioGenics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QuinStreet.

Profitability

This table compares CardioGenics and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A QuinStreet -0.90% -1.77% -1.22%

Volatility and Risk

CardioGenics has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of QuinStreet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories. The company was formerly known as Jag Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CardioGenics Holdings Inc. in 2009. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services and home services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

