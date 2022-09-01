Analyzing Marpai (MRAI) & Its Competitors

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Marpai to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.0% of Marpai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of Marpai shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Marpai alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Marpai and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marpai 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marpai Competitors 66 339 555 24 2.55

Valuation and Earnings

Marpai presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 166.33%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 65.47%. Given Marpai’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marpai is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Marpai and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marpai $14.23 million -$15.98 million -0.66 Marpai Competitors $2.07 billion $88.60 million 3.63

Marpai’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Marpai. Marpai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Marpai and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marpai -100.92% -116.50% -63.56% Marpai Competitors -1,770.64% -69.56% -27.70%

Summary

Marpai peers beat Marpai on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Marpai

(Get Rating)

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. It also develops artificial intelligence and healthcare technology that enables the analysis of data to predict and prevent events related to diagnostic errors, hospital visits, and administrative issues. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.