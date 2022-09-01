Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.
Anhui Conch Cement Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of AHCHY stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $31.45.
About Anhui Conch Cement
