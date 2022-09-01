Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AHCHY stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $31.45.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

