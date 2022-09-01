ANTA Sports Products Limited Announces Dividend of $1.93 (OTCMKTS:ANPDY)

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 1.9253 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

ANTA Sports Products Price Performance

OTCMKTS ANPDY opened at $303.71 on Thursday. ANTA Sports Products has a 12 month low of $248.82 and a 12 month high of $536.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.47 and a 200-day moving average of $300.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ANPDY. Citigroup raised ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. KGI Securities upgraded ANTA Sports Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

