Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.91

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 35204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.