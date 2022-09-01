Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Short Interest Update

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 107,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.18.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.00. Apple has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acute Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 212.0% during the second quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 28.0% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 263,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

