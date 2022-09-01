Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) VP Sells $805,068.36 in Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,041.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $106.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.01. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.22. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $121.20.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIT. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

