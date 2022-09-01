Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 9,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Aramark Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.42. 66,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,925. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the second quarter worth $228,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 47.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 233,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 74,732 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Aramark by 25.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 54,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aramark by 1,079.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 225,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 206,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 12.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,831,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,352,000 after purchasing an additional 428,855 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

