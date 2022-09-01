Archer Investment Corp Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 411.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT opened at $109.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.20. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.11 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.